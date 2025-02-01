JH-7 Fighter Bomber in Flight Training

China Military Online) 09:44, February 01, 2025

A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a multi-subject flight training exercise on January 11, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

Two JH-7 fighter bombers attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated airspace during a multi-subject flight training exercise on January 11, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

