JH-7 Fighter Bomber in Flight Training
(China Military Online) 09:44, February 01, 2025
A JH-7 fighter bomber attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a multi-subject flight training exercise on January 11, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
Two JH-7 fighter bombers attached to a brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated airspace during a multi-subject flight training exercise on January 11, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
