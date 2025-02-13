Chinese military conducts routine patrols in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:32, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea on Wednesday, according to a military spokesperson.

Tian Junli, spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command, noted that recently, the Philippines has repeatedly invited countries outside the region to organize so-called "joint patrols."

He pointed out that the attempt of the Philippines is to cover up, through military provocations and media hype, its illegal infringement on China's maritime rights and its deliberate undermining of peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Tian emphasized that China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, which have ample historical and legal backing, are indisputable and cannot be violated.

The PLA Southern Theater Command remains on high alert and fully committed to defending China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, ensuring that any disruptive military actions in the South China Sea are under control, said the spokesperson.

