China warns Philippines of dangers of prolonged U.S. missile system deployment

Xinhua) 09:30, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the Philippines to deliver on its promise to withdraw the U.S. Typhon missile system from its territory, warning that failing to do so would put its own security and national defense at the mercy of others, and would bring risks of geopolitical confrontation and an arms race to the region.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, made the comments at a regular news briefing in response to a related question.

The U.S. installed the Typhon missile system in the northern Philippines in April 2024 as part of joint U.S.-Philippines military drills. The Philippines promised that the deployment would be "temporary," and that the system would be withdrawn following the conclusion of the military exercises.

However, the Philippines has repeatedly reneged on its commitment and even plans to "procure" the system to increase its deterrence capabilities. It has also linked the South China Sea with the missile system in a move that is both "ridiculous and dangerous," Guo said.

He noted that Typhon is a strategic, offensive weapon with a range that covers most Southeast Asian nations, and said that the U.S. deployment in the Philippines seriously undermines regional peace and stability and harms the legitimate security interests of other countries.

China will never sit idly by as its own security interests are jeopardized or threatened, and other countries in the region will not accept such a perverse move, Guo said.

He urged the Philippines to make a strategic choice that genuinely serves the fundamental interests of the Philippines and its people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)