China urges U.S. to stop using global supply chain to carry out malicious cyber activities

Xinhua) 09:48, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to immediately cease malicious cyber activities, especially the malicious cyber activities carried out through the global supply chain, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to a question on the report titled "Mobile Cyberattacks Conducted by US Intelligence Agencies" released on Tuesday by the China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance.

According to the report, the United States has conducted malicious cyber attacks and eavesdropping activities against global mobile smart terminals, supply chain, and operators.

Guo said, according to the report, the U.S. government has taken advantage of its monopoly in telecommunication technology and in the upstream of the industrial and supply chains, and carried out large-scale and long-term malicious cyber activities, which have been pervasive, targeting mobile phones and even the entire mobile industry ecosystem globally.

Guo said that the report revealed that the United States is the major country that carries out cyber attacks through the supply chain and mobile operators.

Over the years, the United States has blamed others on the security of the supply chain, applied double standards, and tried every means to hype up the so-called security issues in 5G supply chain. At the same time, with the cooperation of major U.S. Internet companies or equipment suppliers, it has installed backdoors in telecommunication equipment and products worldwide to serve its cyber attacks, he added.

"We believe this report will help the international community have a better understanding of what the United States has done in this field," said Guo.

The United States should give an explanation to the world in a responsible attitude, the spokesperson noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)