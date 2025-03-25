Chinese commerce minister meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics including Apple's business development in China, as well as China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

Wang noted that the Chinese economy has demonstrated strong resilience and vitality, becoming a fertile ground for innovation-driven development.

China remains unwavering in its commitment to expanding its opening-up to the world, providing foreign-funded enterprises with a level playing field, and supporting their products' equal participation in consumption-boosting policies such as trade-in programs, Wang said.

He also expressed the hope that Apple will expand its investments in China and integrate deeply into the Chinese market to share in the opportunities of the market's development.

Wang emphasized that trade wars produce no winners and protectionism offers no way forward. As the world's two largest economies, strengthened China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation aligns with economic principles, whereas decoupling and supply chain disruptions would harm all parties' interests, he said.

Noting that the unilateral tariff increases and other restrictive measures adopted by the U.S. side have created uncertainties for the world economy, he said that China stands ready to work with the United States to create a more stable policy environment for businesses through equal dialogue.

Apple will continue to increase investments in sectors such as supply chains, research and development, and social responsibility in China, aiming to support the country's high-quality development, Cook said.

Cook emphasized that the company stands ready to play an active role in promoting the stable, healthy development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

