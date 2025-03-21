Home>>
China welcomes visit of U.S. senator: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:55, March 21, 2025
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- As China welcomes U.S. senator Steve Daines' visit to China, it is extending a warm welcome to individuals from all sectors of the United States, including members of Congress, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.
It was reported that U.S. Republican senator Steve Daines arrived in Beijing on Thursday. Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked for expectation about Daines' visit.
Mao said China consistently believes that the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations serves the common interests of the two peoples and meets the universal expectation of the international community.
