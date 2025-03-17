Chinese consul general in San Francisco calls for stability in China-US relations at media briefing

Against the backdrop of mounting global tensions and economic uncertainty, Zhang Jianmin, the Chinese consul general in San Francisco, emphasized the need for stability, mutual respect, and economic cooperation in China-U.S. relations during a media briefing held on March 14, 2025.

Consul general Zhang Jianmin in San Francisco briefs reporters on the "two sessions". (Photo/Xie Weiren)

Addressing a gathering of journalists at the consulate's official residence, Zhang underscored the importance of fostering a constructive bilateral relationship amid a volatile international landscape. The event took place just a day after the conclusion of China's annual "two sessions" political meetings, which reaffirmed the country's commitment to economic reform, openness, and modernization.

Relationship "too important to fail"

Zhang emphasized that China and the United States, as two of the world's largest economies, share a responsibility to manage their relationship carefully. "Friend or foe? Cooperation or confrontation? These choices will not only affect our two peoples but also shape the future of the world," he said, warning that the stakes were too high for the relationship to be allowed to falter.

Zhang reiterated China's extensive measures to regulate fentanyl-related substances, noting that the country had imposed strict controls on the drug even though China itself does not face a domestic fentanyl crisis. In 2019, China was the first country to schedule all fentanyl-related substances as controlled substances in response to U.S. concerns.

He criticized recent U.S. actions, including the imposition of an additional 20-percent tariff on Chinese goods, ostensibly tied to fentanyl concerns. He said that such tariffs undermine bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation and disrupt trade ties. "Tariff wars create new problems rather than solving existing ones," he added, citing economists' estimation that the new tariffs could raise smartphone prices in the U.S. by an average of $213 and car prices by $3,125.

China has never exported any type of fentanyl-related medication in any form to North America

During the briefing, Zhang highlighted China's stringent regulations on fentanyl production and exports, referencing the recently published white paper "China's Control of Fentanyl-Related Substances." The report outlines China's classification of fentanyl as a strictly regulated narcotic, with its production, trade, and medical usage subject to tight oversight. Only four fentanyl-based medications—fentanyl, sufentanil, remifentanil, and alfentanil—are approved for medical use, and they are available exclusively in transdermal and injectable forms.

He emphasized that China enforces strict licensing requirements, tracking each stage of production and export to prevent illicit distribution. Notably, in 2023, China exported approximately 9.766 kilograms of fentanyl-based medications, primarily to countries in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, but none to North America. These efforts, he argued, demonstrate China's commitment to preventing fentanyl-related abuse and its role in the global fight against synthetic drug trafficking.

Economic cooperation the way to win-win

Zhang stressed that economic cooperation between China and the U.S. had long been mutually beneficial. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 46 years ago, bilateral trade has grown by over 200 times, with total two-way investment reaching approximately $250 billion. He pointed to the active participation of California-based companies in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), underscoring how American businesses continue to find opportunities in the Chinese market.

He also highlighted China's steady economic growth, with the country setting its GDP growth target at around 5 percent for this year. China's ongoing economic reforms and its role as a driver of global economic expansion would, he argued, create more opportunities for cooperation. "We welcome more American businesses to invest in China, just as we hope that the U.S. will provide a fairer environment for Chinese enterprises operating here," he said.

People-to-people exchanges a pillar of stability

Beyond trade, the consul general pointed to cultural and educational exchanges as critical to fostering goodwill between the two nations. He highlighted California's role in subnational cooperation, including San Francisco's sister-city tie with Shanghai, and friendship-city ties with Guangzhou and Shenzhen. He also noted the success of recent cultural programs, including the animated film "Nezha 2," which has drawn nearly 10,000 viewers in the Bay Area, and major Chinese art exhibitions that have attracted over 100,000 visitors.

As part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties, over 16,000 young Americans have traveled to China under the "50,000 Students in 5 Years" initiative, including around 2,000 from the San Francisco consular district. "Many of these students return saying their trip was eye-opening and planted the seeds of friendship in their hearts," he said, announcing plans for further cultural exchanges in the coming year.

A call for responsible media coverage

Concluding his remarks, the consul general addressed the role of the media in shaping public perceptions of the China-U.S. relationship. "A stable, healthy, and sustainable China-U.S. relationship serves the shared interests of our two peoples and meets the common expectations of the international community," he said, urging journalists to report objectively on bilateral cooperation.

"It is a relationship that affects us all," he continued. "The press not only records history but also plays a role in shaping it."

Zhang's message was clear: engagement, rather than confrontation, remains the key to a stable and prosperous future for both nations.

