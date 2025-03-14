U.S. tariffs highlight unilateralism, protectionism: China's commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:07, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The accumulation of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products does not contribute to so-called "national security," nor does it assist U.S. domestic industries, but merely highlights the unilateralism, protectionism, and bullying practices of the United States, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

"Whether it is the 301 tariffs or the 232 tariffs, they have already been ruled by the World Trade Organization dispute settlement mechanism to violate multilateral trade rules," Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian told the press on Thursday when asked to comment on the U.S. imposing additional tariffs on China.

Regarding the U.S. administration's 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which are already in effect, He stated that China had already expressed its stance on the U.S. Section 232 tariffs.

The spokesperson said that China has always believed that the tariffs on steel and aluminum under Section 232 are unilateralism and protectionism under the guise of "national security."

"China, along with many other countries, strongly opposes these measures and urges the United States to cancel Section 232 measures on steel and aluminum as soon as possible," He said.

