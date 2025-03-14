Air China launches nonstop service from Beijing to Washington, D.C.

Global Times) 08:18, March 14, 2025

(Photo/Courtesy of Air China)

Starting from Thursday, China's flag airline Air China has adjusted its flight route between Beijing and Washington, D.C., officially launching a nonstop service with the use of Boeing 747 aircraft, according to an announcement from the airline's official WeChat account.

This move not only enhances Air China's competitiveness but also brings tangible benefits to passengers from both countries, an industry insider said.

Flight CA817 will depart from Beijing at 12:30 PM, arriving at Washington Dulles Airport at 3:10 PM (local time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to the announcement.

Previously, flights between Beijing and Washington had layovers in Los Angeles. The nonstop flights are expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance overall journey comfort, it said.

The launch of the nonstop Beijing-Washington service marks another significant step in Air China's efforts to optimize its international network. The airline aims to provide passengers with more efficient travel options while enhancing connectivity between China and the US, said the company.

Given the ongoing economic ties between China and the US, direct services remain a critical component of global air connectivity. "The direct flights between the two cities will give a boost to people-to-people exchanges while meeting economic and trade demand," Wang Yanan, chief editor of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The adjustment also appears to be a timely response to competition in the aviation market, further solidifying Air China's position in the trans-Pacific routes between China and North America, the industry observer said.

Air China resumed its Beijing-Washington route on November 21, 2023, with flights operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. At the same time, the airline has also increased its Beijing-Los Angeles route to three weekly flights, according to traveldaily.cn.

Air China's latest flight adjustment comes after United Airlines revealed plans to launch a direct service connecting Los Angeles International Airport with Beijing Capital International Airport beginning in May this year. It will use Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route.

According to United Airlines' website, the first flight between Los Angeles and Beijing is scheduled for May 1, 2025.

As China and the US have established close links in a variety of areas, including economics and tourism, the flights will further ease connectivity between people in both countries and boost economic and cultural exchanges.

As the global aviation industry continues to recover, airlines are actively adjusting their networks to align with market dynamics. This decision by Air China represents a calculated response to shifting travel patterns, reinforcing the importance of direct, high-capacity routes in international travel, Wang said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)