Chinese textile trade group calls for fair, reasonable solutions of int'l trade issues

Xinhua) 16:07, March 12, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese textile trade group on Wednesday called on major U.S. retailers to address international trade issues fairly and reasonably.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles made the remarks after it received complaints from members that certain U.S. retailers were pressing Chinese suppliers to cut prices.

The chamber said it is verifying these claims and will take action to protect its members' legitimate interests if the situation is confirmed.

Attributing issues currently arising in international trade to the unilateral tariff hikes imposed by the U.S. government, the chamber said Chinese and American businesses are all victims of these policies.

"We hope companies from both countries can resolve shared concerns through friendly consultations and mutually beneficial solutions, and work together to deal with current difficulties while avoiding using market dominance unilaterally to disrupt supply chain stability," it said in a statement.

