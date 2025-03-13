Chinese airline to launch regular charter flights to Nepal's Pokhara

KATHMANDU, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Sichuan Airlines of China will launch regular commercial charter flights on March 18 to Pokhara, a popular tourist attraction and the second-largest city in Nepal.

The first flight from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, will land at the Pokhara International Airport on March 18, and the airport shall have the first regular charter flight after it came into operation in January 2023, Wang Xin, a counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, said on Wednesday at a press conference in Pokhara.

The charter flight shall be operated once a week on Tuesdays.

The move is important progress in strengthening connectivity between China and Nepal, and will certainly further strengthen personnel exchanges and cooperation in various fields, as 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Wang said.

