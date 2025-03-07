New air cargo route links China's Ezhou with Bangalore, India

Xinhua) March 07, 2025

WUHAN, March 6 (Xinhua) -- An air cargo route between Ezhou in central China's Hubei Province and the southern Indian city of Bangalore was launched on Thursday, SF Airlines has announced.

The Ezhou-Bangalore route will see one flight depart in each direction every week, providing an annual air cargo transport capacity of more than 5,000 tonnes, the cargo carrier said.

The route connects Ezhou Huahu International Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport and the center of SF Airlines' air route network, with the world-renowned information and technology center of Bangalore.

It will broaden air logistics channels for economic and trade cooperation between China and India, inject new vitality into logistics, and enable Ezhou to develop into a first-class international air cargo hub, SF Airlines said.

The carrier noted that it has launched cargo routes linking China with four Indian cities to date.

Ezhou Huahu International Airport began operations in July 2022. The hub airport handles extensive cargo traffic and some passenger traffic.

SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in terms of fleet size. It currently operates 89 all-cargo freighters, according to internal statistics.

