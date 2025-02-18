New cargo air routes link China's Guiyang with Myanmar, Bangladesh
GUIYANG, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two new international cargo air routes were launched on Monday, linking Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with Yangon in Myanmar and Dhaka in Bangladesh.
According to Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd, operator of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, Tianjin Air Cargo operates the routes using Boeing 737-800F all-cargo aircraft with a maximum payload capacity of 21 tonnes. Four to five flights are scheduled per week on the respective routes.
This adds to the Guiyang airport's growing list of international cargo routes, which include destinations such as Kolkata, Delhi, Karachi, and Moscow.
The inbound flights primarily transport aquatic products, including crabs and eels, while the outbound flights focus on goods such as garments, textiles, flowers, and electronic and mechanical parts.
To further facilitate trade, customs authorities at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport offer expedited around-the-clock clearance for both imported and exported goods.
Photos
- Salt-lake wetlands in N China's Shanxi flourish as winter haven for migratory birds
- Action figures related to Chinese animation blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' fly off shelves
- Urumqi in NW China's Xinjiang celebrates Lantern Festival with vibrant folk performances
- Sea of blooming tulips adds vibrant touch to Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- Direct passenger flight links east China's Xiamen with Dili in Timor-Leste
- China's civil aviation industry transports 18.24 million passengers during Spring Festival holiday
- Air Astana to launch air service to China's Guangzhou in late March
- Air Serbia launches direct flight to China's Shanghai
- More flights to meet influx of intl tourists
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.