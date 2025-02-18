New cargo air routes link China's Guiyang with Myanmar, Bangladesh

GUIYANG, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two new international cargo air routes were launched on Monday, linking Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with Yangon in Myanmar and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

According to Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group Co., Ltd, operator of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, Tianjin Air Cargo operates the routes using Boeing 737-800F all-cargo aircraft with a maximum payload capacity of 21 tonnes. Four to five flights are scheduled per week on the respective routes.

This adds to the Guiyang airport's growing list of international cargo routes, which include destinations such as Kolkata, Delhi, Karachi, and Moscow.

The inbound flights primarily transport aquatic products, including crabs and eels, while the outbound flights focus on goods such as garments, textiles, flowers, and electronic and mechanical parts.

To further facilitate trade, customs authorities at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport offer expedited around-the-clock clearance for both imported and exported goods.

