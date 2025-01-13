Air Serbia launches direct flight to China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:42, January 13, 2025

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2nd L) speaks during a ceremonial sendoff for Air Serbia's inaugural direct flight from Belgrade to China's Shanghai at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 10, 2025. Air Serbia's inaugural direct flight from Belgrade to China's Shanghai departed early Saturday morning, following a ceremonial sendoff at Nikola Tesla Airport on Friday night. Vucic, who attended the ceremony, highlighted the significance of direct connectivity with China in light of growing trade and tourism ties. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

BELGRADE, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Air Serbia's inaugural direct flight from Belgrade to China's Shanghai departed early Saturday morning, following a ceremonial sendoff at Nikola Tesla Airport on Friday night.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who attended the ceremony, highlighted the significance of direct connectivity with China in light of growing trade and tourism ties.

The president noted that Serbia's trade with China reached nearly 7 billion euros (7.18 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024, with about 147,000 Chinese tourists visiting the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming said in his address that the new flight is a significant step to further expand exchanges and cooperation, facilitate personnel exchanges, and bring tangible benefits to the two peoples.

The first flight departed from Belgrade at 00:45 a.m. local time (2345 GMT Friday), carrying over 100 young participants in a student exchange program between Serbia and China.

This is Air Serbia's third direct flight route to China. The airline announced that the route will operate twice a week during winter, with departures from Belgrade on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and from Shanghai on Wednesdays and Sundays.

