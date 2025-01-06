Direct air cargo route links central China's Henan, Nordic region

Xinhua) 09:26, January 06, 2025

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- An international cargo route has been officially launched between Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province, and Billund, Denmark, marking the first direct air cargo route between Henan and the Nordic region.

A B767 freighter arrived at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport from Billund on Friday, and after loading cargo, it returned to Billund, signifying the official launch of the route.

The route is operated by Maersk Air Cargo from Denmark, primarily transporting cross-border e-commerce goods and electronic products, with six flights scheduled per week.

The opening of this route marks the official entry of Maersk Air into Zhengzhou's airport, expanding the air corridor from Zhengzhou to Europe into the Nordic region, according to the China Henan Aviation Group.

Data shows that in 2024, Zhengzhou airport's cargo and mail throughput exceeded 800,000 tonnes, setting a historic record for annual cargo and mail volume since the airport's opening in 1997.

