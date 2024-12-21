China's ancient capital Xi'an launches two direct int'l air routes

Xinhua) 11:39, December 21, 2024

XI'AN, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The ancient capital Xi'an, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, launched two direct air routes on Friday to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam and Japan's Nagoya, respectively, according to Xi'an Xianyang International Airport and the China Eastern Airlines' branch in Xi'an.

The round-trip flights between Xi'an and Phu Quoc Island, a tourist resort in Southeast Asia, will operate three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The round-trip flights between Xi'an and Nagoya will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. With the new route, China Eastern Airlines will operate two routes between Xi'an and Japan, linking the Chinese city with Tokyo and Nagoya.

Xi'an is a renowned tourist destination in China that boasts a rich legacy. Home to the famous Terracotta Warriors and numerous other historic sites like the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and the Bell Tower, Xi'an was founded over 3,100 years ago and served as the capital of 13 dynasties in China.

The launch of the two new routes comes amid a broader growth trend in China's tourism sector. China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2 percent year on year. Of these, 17.45 million entered the country visa-free, marking a significant 123.3 percent year-on-year growth.

The country announced on Tuesday a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the initial 72 hours and subsequent 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the China Tourism Academy, forecasted that the number of outbound Chinese tourists this year will exceed 130 million, marking a 49-percent surge from 87 million in 2023.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)