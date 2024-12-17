China's Juneyao Air starts operation of new Shanghai-Sydney route

Xinhua) 15:26, December 17, 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- An inaugural flight by China's Juneyao Air from Shanghai to Sydney landed at Sydney Airport in Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) on early Tuesday morning, marking the start of the airline's new Shanghai-Sydney route.

The carrier will operate four direct Shanghai-Sydney services a week, and will rise to daily during the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year period.

Sydney's breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and thriving commercial environment have made it one of the most anticipated overseas travel destinations for Chinese tourists, addressed Wang Junjin, chairman of the company, at a ceremony held at the airport to welcome the first flight from Shanghai.

Juneyao Air will work closely with key partners to provide more distinctive products and services for all passengers traveling on this route, he added.

"For us, the new service is significant as it will open up Sydney not just to more business from Shanghai, but also to those who access to extensive network across China and around the world," said Stephen Mahoney, acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Destination NSW, the NSW government's tourism and major events' agency.

Visitation from China has rebounded strongly, and China has regained its position as one of the top-performing visitor markets for NSW, said Mahoney. "We look forward to welcoming more visitors from China for many years to come."

"We are honored that Juneyao Air has chosen Sydney as its first Australian destination, cementing our position as Australia's premier gateway to China," said Sydney Airport CEO Scott Charlton.

"China is one of Sydney Airport's most important markets, and Shanghai is the leading gateway within that market, so we're excited about the opportunities this will bring to the airport and our passengers," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)