South Australian officials welcome return of China Southern Airlines services

Xinhua) 10:23, December 13, 2024

CANBERRA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Officials in South Australia (SA) have welcomed the return of China Southern Airlines to the state capital of Adelaide, saying the flights will boost tourism and trade.

Flight CZ663 arrived at Adelaide Airport at 9:55 a.m. local time on Thursday, marking the resumption of China Southern Airlines' services to the city.

China Southern Airlines will run three direct round-trip flights per week between Guangzhou and Adelaide.

Zoe Bettison, SA's minister for tourism, said the return of the services would boost tourism and trade opportunities with China.

"Adelaide and South Australia have a lot to offer Chinese travelers, and we know that our premium food and wine and nature offerings are of particular appeal," she said in a statement.

In addition to 798 seats per week for passengers, the flights will also offer 45 tons of cargo space for South Australian exporters to fill each week.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)