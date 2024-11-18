New all-cargo air route links China's Liaoning with Vancouver

Xinhua) 21:00, November 18, 2024

SHENYANG, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province has launched a new air cargo service linking its capital city of Shenyang with Vancouver in Canada.

A freighter loaded with 43.5 tonnes of cross-border e-commerce goods departed from Shenyang Taoxian International Airport for Vancouver on Sunday, according to the Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau.

The flight was operated by China Gate Logistics Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary Shengdamen (Shenyang) Cross-border E-commerce Service Co., Ltd.

The route will have one flight per week initially, and that frequency will later increase to three flights per week.

It is a new air passage through which Liaoning's enterprises can expand their overseas market presence, which will promote the development of industries such as the airport economy and cross-border e-commerce, said Zhou Meng, who is on the management committee of the Shenyang airport economic zone.

