Direct all-cargo air route links China's Hubei, Hong Kong

WUHAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A direct all-cargo air route between Hubei Province in central China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines.

On Wednesday morning, a Boeing 737-400 freighter took off from the Ezhou Huahu International Airport in Hubei, China's first cargo-focused airport. It is also the airport's first all-cargo route to Hong Kong, said the cargo airline.

Three round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle on this route every week, providing about 100 tonnes of air transport capacity weekly.

This direct air route will provide air express capacity to this year's Double Eleven online shopping festival, also known as the Singles' Day shopping festival and a Chinese version of Black Friday.

It will help facilitate transportation of e-commerce express and enhance consumption experience for customers, said SF Airlines.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. To date, it has cultivated an international route network from Ezhou Huahu International Airport to totalling more than 60 destinations at home and abroad, said the cargo carrier.

