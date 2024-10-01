Air Serbia starts flights from Belgrade to China's Guangzhou

Guests cut the ribbon at a ceremony marking the opening of the Belgrade-Guangzhou route of Air Serbia at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Tian Jianchuan)

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Air Serbia on Monday started its first flight linking Belgrade and Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

Air Serbia flight JU988 received a water arch ceremony, the highest welcoming etiquette in civil aviation, after its landing at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

The airline company has planned to operate the Belgrade-Guangzhou round flights twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays.

Previously on Sept. 25, China Southern Airlines also launched a direct air route linking Guangzhou and Belgrade.

Deng Yonggang, deputy general manager of the Guangdong Airport Authority, said that the opening of the Belgrade-Guangzhou route of Air Serbia marked another historic step in the aviation connectivity between China and Serbia, and built a more convenient air bridge for personnel exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Air Serbia flight JU988 receives a water arch ceremony after its landing at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 30, 2024. (Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

Staff members pose for a group photo after Air Serbia flight JU988 landed at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 30, 2024. (Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

