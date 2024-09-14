New air route to link east Chinese city with Tokyo

Xinhua) 13:02, September 14, 2024

NANJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A direct flight route will be launched to connect the city of Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, with Japan's Tokyo starting from Sept. 21, according to Changzhou Benniu International Airport.

The passenger route will be operated by Donghai Airlines, offering three round trips each week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Outbound flights depart from the Changzhou airport at 10:55 a.m. Beijing time and are scheduled to land at Narita International Airport at 3:00 p.m. local time. Return flights leave the Japanese airport at 4:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Changzhou at 7:10 p.m. Beijing time.

The direct service is expected to significantly reduce travel time for passengers in Changzhou and surrounding areas, enhancing convenience for leisure travelers, said the Changzhou airport, adding that the route will also provide a faster and more efficient link for business exchanges between Changzhou and Japanese companies, bolstering regional cooperation and trade.

Currently, flights at the Changzhou airport can reach more than 40 domestic and international destinations.

