Malaysia's AirAsia to launch new routes to China

Xinhua) 09:58, August 28, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- AirAsia, a Malaysia-based low-cost carrier, is going to launch two new routes to China, which are from Penang to Shenzhen, and from Kota Kinabalu to Shantou, according to the firm's statement on Tuesday.

It said that with the addition of these two new routes to the southern Chinese cities, it will operate a total of 33 routes to/from China.

According to the statement, AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) will operate four flights weekly from Penang state to Shenzhen starting from Oct. 28 whereas flights from Kota Kinabalu, capital of the northern Borneo state of Sabah, to Shantou will commence on Nov. 16 with three flights weekly.

