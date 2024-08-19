New air cargo route links Chinese cities with Seoul

TIANJIN, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- A new cargo air service linking Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province, and Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK) was launched on Friday.

A freighter operated by Tianjin Air Cargo, loaded with daily necessities and e-commerce goods, left Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport for Seoul via Wuhu on Friday, according to the cargo airlines company.

The flight marks the official launch of a new international air-cargo route.

The domestic cargo service between Zhengzhou and Wuhu was launched on Aug. 5, according to Tianjin Air Cargo, adding that the service was extended to Seoul, which helps broaden the air corridor for the import and export logistics between China's central and eastern regions and the ROK, significantly boosting the efficiency of cargo transportation.

