SF Airlines launches new cargo route to Singapore

Xinhua) 09:39, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- SF Airlines has launched an international connecting air cargo route linking up south China's Shenzhen and Sanya cities with Singapore, the air cargo carrier announced on Monday.

A B767-300 freighter took off from the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 10:01 p.m. on Sunday, embarking on the Shenzhen-Singapore-Sanya-Shenzhen route, said SF Airlines.

One round-trip flight is scheduled every week on this route, providing about 100 tonnes of air cargo transport capacity.

This cargo route connects China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hainan Free Trade Port with Singapore.

Exported goods collected across the country will be sent to Singapore via this route. Then, the imported goods will be carried to Sanya, a popular coastal tourist destination in south China's coastal Hainan Province, according to the cargo airline.

The cargo airline is committed to ensuring the stable operation of this new route, which will promote the logistics network and industrial chain in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and inject vitality to the Belt and Road connectivity, said SF Airlines.

