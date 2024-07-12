Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight inaugurated in Bangladesh capital airport

Xinhua) 09:15, July 12, 2024

Passengers taking the inaugural Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight pose for a photo at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A direct flight linking Bangladeshi capital Dhaka with Beijing was inaugurated Wednesday here in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with an official ceremony.

Bangladeshi Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Muhammad Faruk Khan inaugurated the Air China Dhaka-Beijing-Dhaka direct flight.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the direct flight from Dhaka to Beijing will add a new dimension to trade expansion between the two countries.

He said the flight is a testament to the friendship, cooperation, development, and growing connectivity between Bangladesh and China.

"As a result of this flight, the people of our country, businessmen and students will be able to travel directly to Beijing. The benefits will also be seen in tourism and other business sectors," said the minister.

"We are thrilled to successfully launch this new route, which underscores the strengthening bilateral relations between China and Bangladesh," said An Ming, country manager of Air China in Bangladesh.

"This new service will not only facilitate travel but also promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between our two countries," An added.

Air China will operate four weekly flights on this route, with services available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A passenger taking the inaugural Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight checks in at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua)

Passengers taking the inaugural Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight check in at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua)

A passenger taking the inaugural Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight poses for a photo at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)