Direct cargo flight links E China's Nanchang with Oslo

Xinhua) 10:08, July 04, 2024

NANCHANG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- An all-cargo air route linking Nanchang city in east China and Oslo, Norway, has been launched to facilitate trade between China and Northern European countries.

A fully loaded A330 cargo plane took off from the Nanchang Changbei International Airport on Tuesday, and returned from Oslo on Wednesday, completing the maiden flight, the airport said.

Three round-trip flights per week, each with a 60-tonne capacity, will bring Chinese e-commerce goods to Norway and Norwegian salmon back, helping Nanchang to become another trading hub of fresh products.

The route will be a convenient and efficient air bridge connecting Nanchang with Northern European countries including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, the airport said.

