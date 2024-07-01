Direct flights resume between China's Xi'an, Budapest

Xinhua) 09:49, July 01, 2024

An aircraft from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, arrives at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Direct flights between Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Budapest resumed on Saturday.

Balazs Bogats, chief commercial officer of the Budapest Airport, hailed the resumption of the direct air link, noting that Xi'an, renowned for its historical significance as the eastern starting point of the ancient Silk Road, offers Hungarian travelers and businessmen a gateway to explore China's rich heritage and economic dynamism.

He was echoed by Boglarka Illes, state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"This direct flight between Xi'an and Budapest is a testament to the dynamic development we have seen in tourism, economic exchanges, and cultural dialogues between our countries," Illes said.

The route is operated by China Eastern Airlines. With the resumption of the direct link between Xi'an and Budapest, the Hungarian capital now has seven direct air routes with China.

An aircraft from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, arrives at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

An aircraft from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, arrives at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)