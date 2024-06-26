Another Chinese airline launches route to Maldives

COLOMBO, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Chongqing Airlines launched route to Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Monday, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The airline will operate flights three times a week -- on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays -- between Chongqing, Colombo and Male, local media reported.

On Monday, 149 passengers were aboard the first flight to Male via Colombo after they departed from Chongqing in China's southwest region, according to a report of the CAACNEWS website, a Chinese aviation media outlet.

Earlier in February, China's Xiamen Airlines operated chartered flights between the Maldives and China.

China remains the top tourist market for the Maldives, with over 113,000 travelers reported as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

