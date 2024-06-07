Riyadh Air inks cooperation deals with Air China, China Eastern Airlines

Xinhua) 10:30, June 07, 2024

RIYADH, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian flag carrier Riyadh Air announced Wednesday that it has reached agreements with Air China and China Eastern Airlines to expand the code-sharing scheme and other areas of aviation connectivity.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were reached on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit, which took place in UAE's Dubai on June 2-4.

The deal with Air China is aimed at boosting cooperation in air traffic, code-sharing, and connectivity between their respective base airports, Beijing Capital International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, among others.

Under the agreement with China Eastern Airlines, the two carriers will explore collaborative opportunities in areas such as passenger convenience, network expansion and digital innovation.

"China is a pivotal market in our future network strategy," Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, told Xinhua, noting the signing of the MoUs reaffirms the Saudi carrier's commitment to the Chinese market.

Wang Zhiqing, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines, said that the cooperation will enhance the seamless integration of China Eastern Airlines' Shanghai hub with Riyadh Air's network, easing passenger transfers between China and regions like the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and South America and fostering new development and growth.

Established in March 2023, Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's second national airline and aims to operate flights to over 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.

