Direct passenger flight links China's Guangzhou with Budapest

Xinhua) 15:49, June 27, 2024

GUANGZHOU, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A new direct air route linking Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, with Budapest in Hungary, was launched on Thursday.

The inaugural flight, CZ649, departed Guangzhou at approximately 1 a.m., carrying over 200 passengers, marking the first direct flight between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hungary.

Operated by China Southern Airlines, the new air service utilizes a Boeing aircraft, with flights scheduled four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The journey between Guangzhou and Budapest takes about 12 hours.

Han Wensheng, general manager of China Southern Airlines, said the new route will significantly enhance economic and trade relations, tourism cooperation, and cultural exchanges between China and Hungary.

China is witnessing a resurgence of inbound tourism this year faster than expected.

The country will expand its visa-free transit policy to include more countries and increase inbound flights from major passenger source countries to optimize its entry and exit measures, according to a circular unveiled on Monday by China's top economic planner.

