New air cargo route links China, Georgia

Xinhua) 09:54, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A direct air cargo route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the Georgian capital Tbilisi was launched on Saturday, according to SF Airlines.

Two round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle between Urumqi and Tbilisi every week on this route, providing more than 100 tonnes of air cargo transport capacity, said the air cargo carrier.

The air route will mainly carry imported and exported e-commerce goods and other general cargo.

Xinjiang now serves as a comprehensive logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. This cargo route will contribute to the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative by facilitating commerce and trade through efficient air logistics, said the airline.

With 87 freighters, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in terms of fleet size. The company is committed to continuously enhancing its international air cargo transport capacity and launching more routes, said SF Airlines.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)