New air cargo route links China, Georgia
BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A direct air cargo route linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and the Georgian capital Tbilisi was launched on Saturday, according to SF Airlines.
Two round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle between Urumqi and Tbilisi every week on this route, providing more than 100 tonnes of air cargo transport capacity, said the air cargo carrier.
The air route will mainly carry imported and exported e-commerce goods and other general cargo.
Xinjiang now serves as a comprehensive logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. This cargo route will contribute to the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative by facilitating commerce and trade through efficient air logistics, said the airline.
With 87 freighters, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in terms of fleet size. The company is committed to continuously enhancing its international air cargo transport capacity and launching more routes, said SF Airlines.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese airlines ramp up Europe routes to strengthen exchanges
- Air China Dhaka-Beijing direct flight inaugurated in Bangladesh capital airport
- Direct passenger flight connects China's Chongqing with Jakarta
- China Southern Airlines to launch direct flights linking Beijing, Dhaka
- Direct cargo flight links E China's Nanchang with Oslo
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.