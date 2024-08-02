China airship soars in first demo flight

(People's Daily App) 16:06, August 02, 2024

China's AS700 civil crewed airship completes its inaugural demonstration flight on Thursday in Jingmen, Hubei Province. Gliding at 500 meters and 60 kilometers per hour, this technological marvel provides stunning low-altitude sightseeing. With a range of 700 kilometers, a 10-hour flight time and room for up to 10 passengers, it's set to redefine travel.

