China Southern Airlines to resume direct flights between New Zealand's South Island, Guangzhou for summer

Xinhua) 16:30, August 01, 2024

WELLINGTON, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines will resume its direct service between New Zealand's Christchurch and south China's Guangzhou for an expanded summer season, starting at the end of October.

The airline will fly seven days a week during the peak season between Dec. 17, 2024 and Feb. 12, 2025, with 75 percent more seats than during the same period last year, which is a boost for the Chinese New Year period, Christchurch Airport said on Thursday.

This is a boon for all those choosing to celebrate the Chinese New Year in New Zealand's South Island, as well as providing more opportunities for travel and commerce, bringing significant benefits for travelers and the regional economy, said a statement of the airport.

For eight years since 2016, The Chinese airline has offered direct flights to Christchurch, with close to 400,000 passengers using the Guangzhou service, it said.

Gordon Bevan, general manager of aeronautical development at Christchurch Airport, said a memorandum of understanding was signed with China Southern Airlines earlier this year, which not only aims to boost tourism but also focuses on enhancing education and high-value cargo services, boosting regional economy and international connectivity.

The return of China Southern Airlines and the increased services for Chinese New Year will provide a valuable two-way connection for more than 20,000 Chinese residents living in the South Island to reunite with their friends and family, celebrate their traditions, and enjoy the festivities as they welcome in the Year of the Snake, Bevan said.

Currently, China Southern Airlines operates a regular air route between Auckland in New Zealand's North Island and Guangzhou.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)