Northwest China's Xi'an resumes direct passenger flights to Macao

Xinhua) 09:57, August 21, 2024

XI'AN, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Direct passenger flights between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) resumed on Tuesday.

The resumption of the service completes Xi'an's network of air routes to major cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Operated by China Eastern Airlines, the round-trip flights will run twice weekly and are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport.

Outbound flights will leave Xi'an at 9:05 a.m. and arrive in Macao SAR at noon, and return flights will depart from Macao SAR at 1 p.m. and land in Xi'an at 4:05 p.m.

The resumption of these flights enhances the route network between Xi'an and the Greater Bay Area, fostering deeper economic, cultural and tourism cooperation.

Xi'an already offers flights to Hong Kong SAR, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai. The Xi'an-Macao SAR route expands travel options for tourism and business activities between the two regions.

