China commercial fleet to more than double by 2043: Boeing

A Hainan Airlines flight taxis at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will more than double its commercial airplane fleet by 2043 as its aviation industry expands and modernizes to meet the growing demand for passenger and cargo air travel, according to Boeing's newly-released 2024 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for China, the company's long-term forecast of demand for commercial airplanes and related services.

"China's commercial aviation market for passengers and cargo continues to expand, driven by economic growth and airlines building their in-country networks," said Darren Hulst, Boeing vice president of commercial marketing. "As this forecast shows, China's airlines will see strong demand, requiring further growth of their modern fuel-efficient fleets."

China's commercial fleet will grow 4.1 percent annually, from 4,345 to 9,740 airplanes by 2043, and its annual passenger traffic growth of 5.9 percent will exceed the global average of 4.7 percent, according to the CMO.

Air travel in China is forecast to become the world's largest traffic flow, driving growth in the single-aisle fleet, which accounts for more than three-quarters of deliveries.

China will have the world's largest widebody fleet, with demand for 1,575 new widebody airplanes.

China's freighter fleet, including dedicated and converted models, will nearly triple with demand stimulated by its booming e-commerce sector, the CMO said.

Chinese carriers will need aviation services worth 780 billion U.S. dollars to support the growing fleet, including digital solutions, maintenance and modifications.

Its airline industry will need to hire and train nearly 430,000 new personnel to support new pilots, maintenance technicians and cabin crew, Boeing said.

For more than 50 years, Boeing airplanes have been the mainstay of China's civil aviation passenger and cargo transportation systems.

Boeing is the largest customer of China's aviation manufacturing industry with more than 10,000 Boeing airplanes flying with China-made parts, according to the company.

