New air route links China's Xi'an with Vietnam

Xinhua) 10:53, August 31, 2024

XI'AN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines on Friday launched a direct flight route between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Hanoi in Vietnam.

Outbound flights depart from Xi'an Xianyang International Airport at 5:10 p.m. Beijing time, and are scheduled to arrive in Hanoi at 6:55 p.m. local time. Return flights depart from Hanoi at 8:15 p.m. local time and arrive in Xi'an at 11:55 p.m. Beijing time, with a flight duration of approximately two hours and 40 minutes.

The round-trip flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. The new route is part of Xi'an Xianyang International Airport's broader efforts to expand its international network and strengthen Xi'an's role as an international aviation hub.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)