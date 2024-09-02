New air route links China's Guiyang with Vietnam

Xinhua) 10:41, September 02, 2024

People pose for photo aboard the first direct flight of Colorful Guizhou Airlines from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to Hanoi of Vietnam, on Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

GUIYANG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Colorful Guizhou Airlines launched a direct flight route between Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, and Hanoi in Vietnam on Saturday.

The airline held the maiden voyage ceremony at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport. It is the first international passenger route opened by Colorful Guizhou Airlines, the only local airline in Guizhou Province.

The airline will offer three round trips per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Outbound flights depart from Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport at 8:15 a.m. Beijing time and are scheduled to arrive at Hanoi Noi Bai International Airport at 8:55 a.m. local time. Return flights depart from Hanoi at 10:25 a.m. local time and arrive in Guiyang at 1:20 p.m. Beijing time.

This photo shows the first direct flight of Colorful Guizhou Airlines from Guiyang to Hanoi of Vietnam at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

