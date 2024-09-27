China launches direct flights to Venice amid surge in travel demand

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's financial hub, Shanghai, launched the country's first direct air route to Venice, Italy, in response to growing travel demand, according to Shanghai Airport Authority.

On early Thursday, flight MU785 departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport with over 200 passengers, adding to the travel options available for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Operated by China Eastern Airlines, the new air service utilizes an Airbus A330 aircraft. Flights are scheduled three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Qin Yun, chairman of Shanghai Airport Authority, said that this direct flight is expected to facilitate personal and economic and trade exchanges between China and Italy.

Wan Qingchao, vice general manager of China Eastern Airlines, said China's visa exemption policies have further stimulated these exchanges. By the end of September, the airlines had launched four air routes between the two countries, which are expected to further promote connectivity between China and Italy, and between China and the whole of Europe.

This year, China is experiencing a faster-than-expected resurgence in both inbound and outbound tourism.

Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports can now reach 112 international airports across 48 countries, collectively handling over 83 million passengers in the first eight months. Notably, the flow of outbound and inbound passengers surged to nearly 23 million, marking a remarkable 119 percent rise year on year.

