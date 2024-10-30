New direct air service links southwest China city with Singapore

Xinhua) 09:27, October 30, 2024

TIANJIN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Airlines announced on Tuesday that a direct flight route will be available starting Nov. 15, connecting Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with Singapore.

The new air service will operate with an Airbus A320 aircraft, offering four round-trip flights per week, with each flight lasting approximately four hours or more.

This will be the only direct flight from the mountainous province to Singapore, further expanding the international air routes available from China's southwestern region.

