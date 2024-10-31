China, Canada to increase direct flights to satisfy travel, trade demands

Xinhua) 09:10, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and Canada will increase direct flights to meet demands for travel and trade between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said Wednesday.

Air Canada plans to increase the frequency of its weekly round-trip flights from Vancouver to Shanghai from the current four to seven from Dec. 7 onwards, according to the CAAC.

Furthermore, Air Canada will resume the operation of its route from Vancouver to Beijing from Jan. 15, 2025 -- offering seven round-trip flights per week.

Meanwhile, Chinese airlines are also expediting their application process for additional flights.

The surge in direct flights between China and Canada will help satisfy personnel exchange and economic and trade demands, and promote the further recovery of their shared air transport market, the CAAC said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)