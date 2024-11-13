New air route to link NE China's Shenyang with Dubai

Xinhua) 09:36, November 13, 2024

SHENYANG, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A new air route between Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning Province in northeast China, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will open on Dec. 28, China Southern Airlines said Tuesday.

The flight, operated with Airbus A330-300 aircraft, departs Shenyang Taoxian International Airport each Saturday at 8:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) and arrives in Dubai at 7:20 p.m. local time. The flight stops over in Guangzhou for two hours.

The return flight departs at 9:20 p.m. local time on the same day and arrives in Shenyang at 1:45 p.m. Beijing Time on Sunday, said the airlines.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the UAE, and the two countries have adopted visa-free policies for each other's citizens. For years, China has been the largest trading partner of the UAE.

Northeast China cooperates with the Middle East in various areas such as commodity trade, oil and gas, science and technology, which has led to an increase in the number of travelers between the two areas.

