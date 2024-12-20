China's civil aviation sector reports double-digit growth in November

Xinhua) 10:15, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation sector saw expansion in November, with passenger trips and freight transport achieving double-digit growth year on year, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed Thursday.

Last month, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, and cargo and mail transport volume in the country's civil aviation sector increased by 20.5 percent, 15.2 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

In November, passenger trips reached 56.43 million, with international travel recovering to 94.3 percent of the level seen in November 2019, according to the CAAC.

The civil aviation market's freight volume topped 837,000 tonnes last month, up 16.6 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of this year, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, and cargo and mail transport volume all achieved double-digit growth compared with the same period last year, the CAAC said.

