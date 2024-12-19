China's tourist island launches direct air route to Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 16:37, December 19, 2024

SANYA, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The first direct air route between China's island province of Hainan and Uzbekistan was officially launched with the arrival of the inaugural flight at Sanya Phoenix International Airport early Thursday, the airport said.

The new service, operated by Uzbekistan Airways, marks a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties and expanding travel connections between the two countries.

The flight will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The inbound flight departs Tashkent at 18:30 local time, landing in Sanya at 04:10 the next day, while the outbound flight departs Sanya at 05:40 and arrives in Tashkent at 10:15 (local time), according to the Sanya airport.

Huang Xing, head of Sanya's culture and tourism bureau, expressed optimism about the route, noting that it is expected to enhance economic and cultural exchanges as well as tourism between Hainan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's EastWing airlines will join the service, adding a third weekly flight on Thursdays to provide passengers with even more flexible travel options between Sanya and Tashkent.

In 2024, Sanya Phoenix International Airport operated 28 international air routes. Its growing network plays a role in enhancing the city's status as an international tourist destination.

Known for its tropical climate, stunning beaches, and vibrant tourism offerings, Sanya continues to attract a steady stream of visitors from around the world. This year, it welcomed 650,000 international overnight arrivals.

Earlier this month, China and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption.

The launch of the Sanya-Tashkent route comes amid a broader trend of growth in China's tourism sector. China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2 percent year on year. Of these, 17.45 million entered the country visa-free, marking a significant 123.3 percent year-on-year growth.

The country announced on Tuesday a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the initial 72 hours and subsequent 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)