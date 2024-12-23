Home>>
Maldivian airline keen on Maldives-China flights
(Xinhua) 13:26, December 23, 2024
COLOMBO, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian, the national flag carrier of the Maldives, has been keen on Maldives-China flights, as China has become the top source market for Maldives tourism, according to the Maldives' state broadcaster PSM on Sunday.
Maldivian Deputy Managing Director Ali Saleem told PSM that with China being the top source market for Maldives tourism, wide-body flight operations will begin with routes to China.
Maldivian will connect Velana International Airport with Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu, operating three weekly flights. Airbus A330-200 will offer economy, business and premier class seating, PSM reported.
The flights to China are expected to accommodate 60,000 passengers annually.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's ancient capital Xi'an launches two direct int'l air routes
- China's civil aviation sector reports double-digit growth in November
- China's tourist island launches direct air route to Uzbekistan
- China's Juneyao Air starts operation of new Shanghai-Sydney route
- China's air-passenger transport hits record high in 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.