Maldivian airline keen on Maldives-China flights

Xinhua) 13:26, December 23, 2024

COLOMBO, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian, the national flag carrier of the Maldives, has been keen on Maldives-China flights, as China has become the top source market for Maldives tourism, according to the Maldives' state broadcaster PSM on Sunday.

Maldivian Deputy Managing Director Ali Saleem told PSM that with China being the top source market for Maldives tourism, wide-body flight operations will begin with routes to China.

Maldivian will connect Velana International Airport with Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu, operating three weekly flights. Airbus A330-200 will offer economy, business and premier class seating, PSM reported.

The flights to China are expected to accommodate 60,000 passengers annually.

