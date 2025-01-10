China's civil aviation anticipates new record high in 2025

10:03, January 10, 2025 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A C919 jetliner of the China Eastern Airlines arrives at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, June 1, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

In 2024, the civil aviation industry achieved a record passenger volume of 730 million and cargo/mail volume of 8.98 million metric tons, with year-on-year increases of 17.9 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Thursday.

Compared to 2019, passenger traffic grew by 10.6 percent, and cargo/mail by 19.3 percent, respectively.

Last year, the number of international flights surged to weekly 6,400, reaching 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with international cargo/mail volume up by 29.3 percent.

Looking ahead to 2025, passenger volume is expected to reach 780 million in the sector, and cargo/mail at 9.5 million tons.

