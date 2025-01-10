More flights to meet influx of intl tourists

16:00, January 10, 2025 By Luo Wangshu ( China Daily

A staff member introduces recharging process of the Beijing Pass, a multi-purpose card designed to enhance convenience for international visitors by simplifying payments for transportation, tourist sites and shopping centers, at a service counter in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 8, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

China is set to expand its international flight operations this year, supported by new preferential policies such as visa-free transit for overseas tourists. The move aims to enhance sector development and return air traffic to 90 percent of the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Thursday.

"We will capitalize on the opportunities provided by new preferential policies, including visa-free travel for tourists in transit, and work to build a more robust international transfer market," said Song Zhiyong, head of the CAAC, during the administration's annual conference in Beijing.

The initiative seeks to increase both passenger and cargo air traffic, strengthen China's global market connectivity, and aid the country's post-pandemic recovery in the aviation sector. China is focusing on improving airport services and promoting cultural exchanges to position itself as a more attractive destination for international travelers.

China's civil aviation sector, severely impacted by the pandemic, made a strong recovery last year, returning to profitability and cutting its losses by 20.6 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) compared to the previous year, according to Song.

In 2024, China operated 6,400 weekly round-trip international passenger flights, 84 percent of its pre-pandemic levels. Air links with nations involved in the Belt and Road Initiative expanded notably, with 19 new destinations added to China's air network last year.

Passenger traffic increased 152.4 percent to destinations in Central Asia, 49.5 percent to West Asia, and 25.7 percent to Europe, all above pre-pandemic levels. The bump in traffic created new opportunities for international travel and cross-border commerce.

This year, China's economy is expected to generate fresh momentum, further enhancing prospects for the civil aviation market. According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger traffic is forecast to exceed 5.2 billion trips in 2025, a 6.7 percent increase year-on-year.

Recent milestones

China's civil aviation sector has achieved significant milestones in recent years.

Last year, the industry saw a record-high passenger volume of 730 million, and cargo/mail volume of 8.98 million metric tons, representing year-on-year increases of 17.9 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively. Compared to 2019, passenger traffic grew 10.6 percent, while cargo/mail volume rose 19.3 percent.

This year, passenger volume is expected to reach 780 million, with cargo/mail volume projected at 9.5 million tons.

A key driver behind China's expanding aviation sector has been the relaxation of visa policies.

The Chinese government has eased visa requirements for international travelers, particularly those transiting through the country. Major airports such as Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport are spearheading efforts to improve the layover experience, making China an increasingly attractive transit hub.

BCIA, a cornerstone of China's aviation infrastructure, has significantly enhanced its visa-free transit policies and passenger-centric initiatives. Recent upgrades include expanded global connections, streamlined immigration processes, and enhanced visa-on-arrival services. For long-haul travelers, these improvements facilitate seamless connections and offer opportunities to explore nearby attractions during extended layovers.

The airport has also invested in showcasing Chinese culture, introducing cultural exhibitions and art displays that celebrate the nation's heritage. For example, its art gallery now features rotating exhibitions of Chinese calligraphy, historical paintings, and rare artifacts from ancient dynasties, providing international visitors a glimpse into China's rich cultural legacy.

At Beijing Daxing International Airport, known for its futuristic design, efforts have focused on creating an immersive cultural experience for layover passengers. The recently renovated Ceramic Garden now serves as an interactive display highlighting China's ceramic heritage, enriching the airport experience and deepening international travelers' understanding of Chinese culture.

Looking ahead, China's aviation sector is expected to continue its upward trajectory. With expanding international routes, a growing fleet of modern aircraft, and increasingly flexible visa policies, China is well-positioned to remain a key player in the global aviation market.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)