Serbian youths embark on cultural exchange program to China

Xinhua) 09:45, January 13, 2025

BELGRADE, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A group of 100 Serbian youths departed Friday night from Belgrade for Shanghai, kicking off a 10-day cultural exchange program in China.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarovic, and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming attended a ceremony at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade.

Recalling his last visit to Shanghai, Vucevic voiced confidence that the youths will return enriched with new knowledge and perspectives.

The exchange program, Li said, is part of a broader initiative to invite 300 Serbian youths to study in China over three years.

Depicting the program as significant for strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations, he said that this group will have a rewarding and enriching experience.

Ajna Buhic, one of the participants in the program, shared her excitement with Xinhua. "Like many young people in Serbia, I am fascinated by Chinese culture, and I believe this journey will be an unforgettable experience that I will remember for the rest of my life."

The first exchange program under the initiative to invite Serbian youths to China was held in August 2024, during which 100 Serbian youths visited China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)