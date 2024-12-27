Home>>
China spearheads Serbia's record-breaking FDI level: Serbian president
(Xinhua) 11:21, December 27, 2024
BELGRADE, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Serbia achieved a record level of foreign direct investments (FDI) of over 5 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told national television RTS on Thursday.
For the first time, Europe and Asia are almost equal in terms of investments, said the president.
As for Asia, Vucic said, the most investments came from China, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.
