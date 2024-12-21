Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: President Xi is not only a leader of a great nation but also a friend who values loyalty and relationships

I work at the Smederevo Steel Plant in Serbia, a millennium-old establishment. I am among the factory's 5,000-plus workforce. Both my grandfather and father had worked here all their lives. The plant is not only closely connected to my family and my life, but also crucial to the development of the entire city of Smederevo. It is hailed as "Serbia's pride," and we take pride in working here.

Photo shows a view of the Smederevo Steel Plant. (People's Daily/Xie Yahong)

In May 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping made his second state visit to Serbia in a span of eight years. Prior to this visit, President Xi sent us a letter, encouraging us to make new contributions to the China-Serbia friendship. This marked another significant experience in my life following President Xi's visit to the factory in 2016.

In the first half of 2016, Chinese company HBIS Group extended a helping hand to the struggling Smederevo Steel Plant, establishing HBIS Serbia and bringing hope to thousands of employees. On June 19, 2016, during his state visit to Serbia, President Xi specifically visited the factory.

I was honored to be selected as a member of the reception team. I still vividly recall the grandeur of that day when workers of the factory, their families, and thousands of local residents lined the streets to welcome President Xi. His heartfelt speech gave us a boost of confidence about the revival of the steel factory.

President Xi also visited the hot rolling workshop where I work. Amidst the roaring machinery, President Xi stopped from time to time to inspect the products and even went up to the control room to inquire about the production process. When President Xi interacted with us in the employee canteen, I was seated not far from him. I heard him encourage us to strive for progress, enhance the overall competitiveness of the steel factory, and ensure that the steel factory bear fruits early to benefit the local people. I was deeply touched and decided that I must not disappoint President Xi.

Ivan Matkovic (middle) talks with colleagues. (People's Daily/Xie Yahong)

Since 2016, the steel factory has cumulatively achieved export earnings of approximately 4.77 billion euros, making it the largest export enterprise in Serbia for several consecutive years. In 2023, the company contributed a value of 795 million euros, accounting for 1.15 percent of Serbia's GDP that year.

Many employees, including myself, were eager for an opportunity to express gratitude to President Xi. When someone suggested writing a letter to President Xi, I immediately responded. In the letter, we briefed him on the latest developments of the plant and its important contributions to the improvement of the local people's well-being, expressing gratitude to President Xi for his personal care and attention that has made the project possible.

To our surprise, we quickly received a reply. In the reply, President Xi said, "The workers of the steel plant are participants, witnesses, contributors as well as beneficiaries in the friendly cooperation between China and Serbia." He expressed the hope that the workers will continue to do their jobs wholeheartedly and devote themselves enthusiastically to the operation and development of the plant, so as to make new and greater contributions to the economic and social development of Serbia and the consolidation of the ironclad friendship between China and Serbia. These heartwarming words filled us with excitement.

My colleagues and I believe that President Xi is not only a leader of a great nation but also a friend who values loyalty and relationships. President Xi has always shown care for the development of the steel factory and the well-being of the workers, expressing genuine happiness for our achievements and current happy lives. Given the chance, we would like to invite President Xi to visit the factory again and witness the significant changes that have taken place over the years.

In the reply letter, President Xi emphasized that the sound development of the Smederevo Steel Plant is a vivid demonstration of what high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Serbia can achieve in practice, and a successful example of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. This recognition fills us with pride. We know that Serbia and China have closely cooperated within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, with numerous projects taking root in Serbia and contributing to the country's comprehensive development.

The Serbia-China relationship is often referred to as "ironclad friendship," and the Smederevo Steel Plant stands as the best testament to this friendship. It's not just because we produce steel, but also because every product manufactured at the steel factory embodies the hard work and wisdom of employees from both Serbia and China.

(Ivan Matkovic is manager of the hot rolling workshop of the Smederevo Steel Plant in Serbia. The article is compiled by People's Daily reporter Xie Yahong based on an interview with him.)

